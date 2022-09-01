Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLCO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

BLCO stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.