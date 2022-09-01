InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

NYSE:INFU opened at $7.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. InfuSystem has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $159.56 million, a P/E ratio of -257.00 and a beta of 1.11.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. InfuSystem had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

