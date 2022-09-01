Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Cowen

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cowen from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Farfetch by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 545.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 156,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

