StockNews.com Lowers Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

NYSE:KRO opened at $12.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 86,905 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 21,797 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

