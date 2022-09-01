Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $151.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.89.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Datadog to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

Datadog Stock Up 0.3 %

DDOG opened at $104.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.51. Datadog has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,505.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,946,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,946,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $264,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,876.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,947 shares of company stock worth $10,460,414. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Datadog by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $6,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

