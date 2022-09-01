Brokerages Set ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) PT at $2,246.88

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,227.50.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12) in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ASOS has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

