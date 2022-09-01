KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives $23.39 Consensus PT from Brokerages

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.39.

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in KeyCorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.0 %

KEY opened at $17.69 on Monday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

