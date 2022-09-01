Analysts Set KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target at $425.16

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $425.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

KLAC stock opened at $344.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.29 and its 200-day moving average is $345.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,339,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KLA by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in KLA by 1,128.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,140 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $401,488,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in KLA by 53,951.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

