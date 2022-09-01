KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $425.16.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $344.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. KLA has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.50.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KLA will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $63,317.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in KLA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

