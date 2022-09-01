Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

MC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,563,000 after acquiring an additional 427,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 304,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MC opened at $41.66 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 76.91% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.39%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

