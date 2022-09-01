Brokerages Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target at $14.25

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $31,704.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,510.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $31,704.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,510.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $223,264.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,811.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,630 shares of company stock valued at $820,461. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,496 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 515,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 350,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 839,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 119,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSLY opened at $9.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fastly has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $58.62.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

