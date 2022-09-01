Analysts Set Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) PT at $15.09

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATCO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. Atlas has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

