Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SR opened at $69.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Spire by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spire by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after buying an additional 572,381 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,524,000 after buying an additional 498,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after buying an additional 336,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Spire by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after buying an additional 308,550 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.