Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Lowered to $131.00 at Morgan Stanley

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPG. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.7 %

SPG stock opened at $101.98 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.35.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

