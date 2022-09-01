Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92. Teradata has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Teradata by 12.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 352,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after buying an additional 40,285 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Teradata by 20.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 508,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after buying an additional 85,844 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.