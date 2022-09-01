Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Down 4.2 %

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $986.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.75. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 99,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.