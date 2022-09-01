Morgan Stanley Cuts Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $7.50

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark raised Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.36.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.