SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target Cut to $2.00

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s current price.

SLQT has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 10.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $15.03.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.40 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 45.33% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SelectQuote will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SelectQuote by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 351,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SelectQuote by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SelectQuote by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 248,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

