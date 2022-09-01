SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target Cut to $2.00

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s current price.
SLQT has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.
SelectQuote Trading Down 11.9 %
Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 10.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $15.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SelectQuote by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 351,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SelectQuote by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SelectQuote by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 248,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SelectQuote
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SelectQuote (SLQT)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.