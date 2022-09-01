Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CWB. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. CSFB dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.50.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 2.9 %

TSE CWB opened at C$24.49 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$24.11 and a twelve month high of C$41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.11.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total value of C$40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,206 shares in the company, valued at C$642,753. Insiders acquired 4,759 shares of company stock worth $130,586 over the last quarter.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

