Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of XHR stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $283.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $477,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,675.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after buying an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $18,914,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,020,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,883,000 after purchasing an additional 319,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 293,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.