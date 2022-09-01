HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,977,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,704,000 after buying an additional 1,272,331 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 400,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 33,267 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after buying an additional 3,586,271 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $12.86 on Thursday. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $42.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUTCHMED Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

