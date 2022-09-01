TD Securities Cuts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$38.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.50.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$24.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.11. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$24.11 and a 52 week high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones acquired 3,584 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,993.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$747,887.40. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,759 shares of company stock valued at $130,586.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.