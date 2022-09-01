Cormark Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$37.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

CWB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.50.

TSE CWB opened at C$24.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.11. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$24.11 and a 52-week high of C$41.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total value of C$40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$642,753. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,759 shares of company stock valued at $130,586.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

