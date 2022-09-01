Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Lowered to $64.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $42.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.73. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 270,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,230 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

