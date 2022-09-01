Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Lowered to $64.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
CPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.43.
Callon Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $42.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.73. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum
About Callon Petroleum
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.