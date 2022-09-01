Morgan Stanley Cuts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $187.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.85.

CVX opened at $158.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $310.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.57.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

