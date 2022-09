Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)

Research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 199.40% from the company’s previous close.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:QBTS opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Rating)

See Also

D-Wave Systems Inc develops, fabricates, and integrates superconducting quantum computers. The company offers The D-Wave Two System, a commercial quantum computer; D-Wave Hybrid, an open-source hybrid workflow platform for building and running quantum-classical hybrid applications; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as open-source development tools, interactive demos, educational resources, and knowledge base articles.

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.