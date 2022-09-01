Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)

Research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 199.40% from the company’s previous close.
D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of NYSE:QBTS opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $13.23.
About D-Wave Quantum
