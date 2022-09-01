ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) PT Raised to $129.00 at Barrington Research

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $121.00 to $129.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

ICFI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of ICFI opened at $101.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.64. ICF International has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $111.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average of $95.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in ICF International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

