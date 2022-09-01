Morgan Stanley Trims EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Target Price to $149.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.68.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE EOG opened at $121.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.61. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $66.05 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

