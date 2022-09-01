The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target to $35.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.03.

JKS stock opened at $60.87 on Monday. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40.

JinkoSolar declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 120.2% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at $145,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

