Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.40.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $82.22 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48.

Insider Activity

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,139,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,715,000 after buying an additional 836,292 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 130.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,587,000 after acquiring an additional 375,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after acquiring an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9,831.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,436,000 after acquiring an additional 273,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.