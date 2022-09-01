Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HTLD. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of HTLD opened at $15.15 on Monday. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 148.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 353.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 135.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

