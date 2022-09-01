StockNews.com Upgrades PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded PetroChina from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

PetroChina Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $46.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $57.87.

PetroChina Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $2.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 59,041 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 117.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

