Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $460.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE LMT opened at $420.11 on Monday. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $420.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.70.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.