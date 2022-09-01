Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 785,800 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 919,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AAC stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Ares Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $9.91.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.