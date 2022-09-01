Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 13,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACHR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.
Archer Aviation Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of ACHR stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. Archer Aviation has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $10.53.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Archer Aviation Company Profile
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Archer Aviation (ACHR)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.