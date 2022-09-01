Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 13,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACHR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. Archer Aviation has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $184,592.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,016,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $184,592.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,847,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,639,593. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

