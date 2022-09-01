GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,300 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 364,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GEE Group Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:JOB opened at $0.72 on Thursday. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.08.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOB. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in shares of GEE Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 7,411,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,021 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in GEE Group by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 902,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 587,689 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in GEE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GEE Group by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 215,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in GEE Group by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 213,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 142,683 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.