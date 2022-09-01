Desjardins Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$63.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATD. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$65.80.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$56.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$55.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.75 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$60.66.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.89 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.6400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

