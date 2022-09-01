Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $289.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 million. Analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saratoga Investment news, Director Steven M. Looney bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at $88,463.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

