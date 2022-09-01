Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.50 ($5.61). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €5.38 ($5.49), with a volume of 30,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Idaho Strategic Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported (€0.07) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of (€0.07) (($0.07)). Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative net margin of 32.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of €2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €2.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDR. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

