Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.65 and traded as high as C$1.88. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.86, with a volume of 3,775,539 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DML shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.80 to C$2.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities raised Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Insider Activity

Denison Mines ( TSE:DML Get Rating ) (NYSE:DNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$6.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 135,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$181,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at C$538.40.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

