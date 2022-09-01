Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $288.99

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.99 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 302.50 ($3.66). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 301 ($3.64), with a volume of 277,875 shares changing hands.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 287.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 288.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of £652.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,762.50.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

