Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.23

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.23 and traded as high as C$65.80. Imperial Oil shares last traded at C$64.46, with a volume of 992,072 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CSFB set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.82.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.23.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 10.3299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.