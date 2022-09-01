Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.64

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.64 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 9.26 ($0.11). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 9.45 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,258,143 shares traded.

Shanta Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90.

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

Shanta Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Shanta Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.55%.

Shanta Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.