Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.5 %

CALM stock opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of -0.09. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $59.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 986.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

