StockNews.com Upgrades Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to Strong-Buy

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INCY. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Incyte Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ INCY opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 410.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

