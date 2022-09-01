Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 588.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 192,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 164,189 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

