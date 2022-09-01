Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PDCO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

