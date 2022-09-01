Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.66, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.87. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $63.87.

Insider Activity

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.64 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $503,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,115 shares of company stock worth $519,144 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 13.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth $205,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 42,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth $293,000.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

