StockNews.com Upgrades Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) to Buy

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of PSTG opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

