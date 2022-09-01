Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. The company has a market cap of $214.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whole Earth Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Whole Earth Brands news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $61,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,294,000 after buying an additional 215,446 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,306,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after buying an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,110,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,110,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,627 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

(Get Rating)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.